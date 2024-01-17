24,448 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-01-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 14:35 IST
A total of 24,448 Palestinians have been killed and 61,504 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Some 163 Palestinians were killed and 350 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
