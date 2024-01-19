Pre-workout Foods Benefits, Significance And Why To Take It?

Is it okay to eat before your workout? This is an obvious question, and the answer is always yes.

An entire field of research dedicated to pre-workout supplements wouldn’t exist without the documented benefits of their practice. Eating within a certain period of your workout can maximise your intensity. Now, you will learn why you should always eat before a workout.

Let’s learn more about the benefits and significance of fueling up before the gym. Mixing amino acids with a suitable pre-workout can also provide various benefits.

Understanding the Basics of Pre-Workout Food

Before you know the best foods that maximise your workout, it is essential to understand the significance of pre-workout fueling. Firstly, exercise needs energy, and your body can generate energy by breaking down stored energy from the food you eat or from stored sources like body, muscle, fat, and glycogen.

You may feel sluggish and take time to warm up properly when you don't eat anything before your workout. Well, suppose you haven’t eaten anything before the gym. In that case, your body will need time to break down stored energy to boost your workout and that stored energy comes from ATP, which is always available in your body for immediate use.

When ATP is used, the phosphocreatine system comes into play, lasting 10-15 seconds. Furthermore, anaerobic and aerobic energy systems play their role, lasting from 2 minutes to a few hours based on the fuel used.

Foods To Eat As Pre-Workout

The impact of protein is not directly linked to exercise performance or does not instantly provide energy to the body for exercise. When you consume protein before a workout, it doesn’t allow you to train harder or longer.

Though, protein can delay soreness provide the body with recovery, and prevent muscle breakdown excessively which is not a bad thing. Below are some food options that you can opt for as your pre-workout foods.

1. Oatmeal

Overnight-soaked oats with fruit, honey, and dark chocolate are a rich complex carbohydrate source that can be digested easily by your body and sustain energy for an extended period. Mix different fruits and honey to maximise carbohydrate absorption as different carbohydrates absorb through different transporters.

The example given is glucose and fructose, which get absorbed through different transporters, allowing maximal carbohydrate absorption. Dark chocolate is fantastic as it is rich in magnesium, an important electrolyte lost in sweat and required for muscle contractions.

2. Sweet Potatoes

An extremely rich complex carbohydrate, sweet potato takes a little longer to digest than a regular potato. The fibre component and sustained release of energy into your body provide sustained energy levels so you won’t buzz out quickly.

3. Granola and Greek Yoghourt Bowl

Protein is always good to consume regardless of the time. Before a workout, consuming protein may boost recovery and prevent muscle breakdown. Additionally, consuming protein as a pre-workout snack is also considered.

However, protein doesn't provide the energy required during exercise, so throw in some rich carbs like granola and fruits to get the power you need.

4. Avocado Toast

An excellent source of healthy fat, avocado is high in potassium, another important electrolyte lost in sweat and required for muscle contraction and optimum fluid balance. Fats, when combined with carbohydrates, help slow the release of energy into your body so you can have more energy levels for longer.

5. Sushi But Not Fried

Sushi is the perfect combination of light food with protein, carbohydrates, electrolytes, and healthy fats. Protein in Sushi helps prevent muscle breakdown, and carbs, fats, and sodium help maintain hydration levels.

When you perform low-intensity exercise for under 45 minutes, the effects are insignificant; a lack of proper nutrients before the gym can put you in a catabolic state, which refers to breaking bigger molecules into smaller ones.

Additionally, for people looking to maximise their performance, opt for supplements like creatine monohydrate, which increases muscle performance quickly and is an ideal dietary supplement.

Conclusion

So now you must know the benefits and significance of pre-workout supplements. When you don’t have proper fuel, your body begins to break down muscles and stored energy, which leads to significant risks like low blood sugar and more risk for dehydration. To maintain this, consider BCAA, branched-chain amino acids that help regulate protein synthesis.

