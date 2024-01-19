Left Menu

UK health agency warns 'very real risk' measles outbreak spreads

Britain's public health agency warned on Friday that an outbreak of measles in central England could spread to other towns and cities unless urgent action is taken to boost vaccination uptake.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:35 IST
UK health agency warns 'very real risk' measles outbreak spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's public health agency warned on Friday that an outbreak of measles in central England could spread to other towns and cities unless urgent action is taken to boost vaccination uptake. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared a national incident, signalling a growing public health risk.

It said there had been 216 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases in the West Midlands since Oct. 1 last year, with the majority being in children aged under 10. "With vaccine uptake in some communities so low, there is now a very real risk of seeing the virus spread in other towns and cities," UKHSA Chief Executive Jenny Harries said.

A report from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November said there had been a "staggering" annual rise in measles cases and deaths globally in 2022. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world but is preventable by two doses of vaccine. The COVID-19 pandemic massively disrupted routine immunization efforts worldwide, and the bounce back has been slow.

Harries said immediate action was needed to boost uptake of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine in areas where it was low. "We need a long-term concerted effort to protect individuals and to prevent large measles outbreaks," she added.

In Britain, MMR is part of the routine childhood immunisation programme offered by the state-funded National Health Service. Last year, the UKHSA said in some areas and groups in London, coverage of the first MMR dose at 2 years of age was as low as 69.5%. In July last year the UKHSA warned of a steady rise in measles cases and the risk of a resurgence of the virus, particularly in London where it said an outbreak of 40,000 to 160,000 cases could occur due to low vaccine coverage rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024