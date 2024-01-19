Left Menu

Union minister Naik calls for collective efforts to expand Ayurveda's global reach

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:31 IST
Union minister Naik calls for collective efforts to expand Ayurveda's global reach
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday said Ayurveda was a unique Indian system of therapy and called for collective efforts to expand its global presence.

He emphasized the need to promote Ayurveda and said the traditional medical system can make substantial progress worldwide with dedicated efforts.

Naik was speaking after inaugurating the 'National Health Mela and AIAC Con 2024' organized by the Union Ayush ministry in Thane. According to the ministry, the four-day event is a platform to celebrate India's healing wisdom.

He highlighted Ayurveda's significance as a unique and ancient system of therapy and called for collective efforts to elevate its global presence.

Naik, who was the first Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) minister after the portfolio was formed in 2014, said Ayurveda can make substantial progress worldwide with more dedicated efforts by stakeholders.

The minister shared his concerns about the challenges posed by various health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed on popularising Ayurveda to deal with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024