Union minister Naik calls for collective efforts to expand Ayurveda's global reach

Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday said Ayurveda was a unique Indian system of therapy and called for collective efforts to expand its global presence.

He emphasized the need to promote Ayurveda and said the traditional medical system can make substantial progress worldwide with dedicated efforts.

Naik was speaking after inaugurating the 'National Health Mela and AIAC Con 2024' organized by the Union Ayush ministry in Thane. According to the ministry, the four-day event is a platform to celebrate India's healing wisdom.

He highlighted Ayurveda's significance as a unique and ancient system of therapy and called for collective efforts to elevate its global presence.

Naik, who was the first Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) minister after the portfolio was formed in 2014, said Ayurveda can make substantial progress worldwide with more dedicated efforts by stakeholders.

The minister shared his concerns about the challenges posed by various health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed on popularising Ayurveda to deal with them.

