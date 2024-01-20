Left Menu

Four killed in road mishap in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:49 IST
Four killed in road mishap in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and seven seriously injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a wall at Sethubavachathram in this district, police said on Saturday.

Condoling the death of the four persons, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased besides relief to the injured.

According to police, the van carrying 11 people from Tuticorin to Velankanni hit the wall near Manora on East Coast Road in Sethubavachathram, late Friday night.

The injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Hospital in Pattukottai for post-mortem, police said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced the solatium for the families of Y Pakiyaraj (62), A Gnanammal (60), M Rani (40) and M Chinnapandi (40).

''I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news. I have ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the severely injured, and Rs 20,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries,'' Stalin said in a release here.

Also, he directed the health officials to provide special treatment to the injured at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024