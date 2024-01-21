Denied oxygen support for 20 mins at govt hospital, DCW member's father succumbs to death: Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday alleged that a DCW member's father died at a Delhi government-run hospital after being denied oxygen support for over 20 minutes.

Maliwal has called for strict action against hospital authorities. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured her that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident comes weeks after a man succumbed to his injuries when four hospitals, including three Delhi government ones, denied him admission, citing lack of medical facilities or beds.\ GTB Hospital was among the hospitals that had allegedly turned away the patient on January 3. A show cause notice was sent to the hospital's medical director and directions were issued to all state-run hospitals to not turn away patients in any scenario. In a post on X, Maliwal, who is a former chief of Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), said, ''Sitting in GB Pant hospital with my former colleague Firdaus Khan, Member DCW. Her father was admitted in emergency but denied oxygen for over 20 mins. He has died on the spot." ''If a woman who has fought for the rights of others for the past 9 years is treated like this, what will happen to common people. Request @Saurabh_MLAgk to ensure strict action against the doctor authorities!" she said.

Responding to Maliwal's allegations, Bharadwaj said such "negligence" in hospitals will not be tolerated.

''We will enquire into this and strict action will be recommended against those found guilty. Will be issuing instructions to the Secretary, Health to visit one hospital every working day and submit an action taken report for each hospital. These negligences cannot be tolerated,'' the minister said.

