Left Menu

Denied oxygen support for 20 mins at govt hospital, DCW member's father succumbs to death: Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday alleged that a DCW members father died at a Delhi government-run hospital after being denied oxygen support for over 20 minutes.Maliwal has called for strict action against hospital authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:24 IST
Denied oxygen support for 20 mins at govt hospital, DCW member's father succumbs to death: Maliwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday alleged that a DCW member's father died at a Delhi government-run hospital after being denied oxygen support for over 20 minutes.

Maliwal has called for strict action against hospital authorities. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured her that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident comes weeks after a man succumbed to his injuries when four hospitals, including three Delhi government ones, denied him admission, citing lack of medical facilities or beds.\ GTB Hospital was among the hospitals that had allegedly turned away the patient on January 3. A show cause notice was sent to the hospital's medical director and directions were issued to all state-run hospitals to not turn away patients in any scenario. In a post on X, Maliwal, who is a former chief of Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), said, ''Sitting in GB Pant hospital with my former colleague Firdaus Khan, Member DCW. Her father was admitted in emergency but denied oxygen for over 20 mins. He has died on the spot." ''If a woman who has fought for the rights of others for the past 9 years is treated like this, what will happen to common people. Request @Saurabh_MLAgk to ensure strict action against the doctor authorities!" she said.

Responding to Maliwal's allegations, Bharadwaj said such "negligence" in hospitals will not be tolerated.

''We will enquire into this and strict action will be recommended against those found guilty. Will be issuing instructions to the Secretary, Health to visit one hospital every working day and submit an action taken report for each hospital. These negligences cannot be tolerated,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024