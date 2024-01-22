Vietnam court sentences 9 people to death for drug trafficking - media

A court in Vietnam on Monday sentenced nine people to death after being convicted of involvement in one of the country's largest drug trafficking cases in months, state media reported.

Leader of the ring Tran Thi Mau and her accomplices were found guilty of trafficking 105 kg (231.49 lb) of methamphetamine and heroine from Laos to Vietnam from 2021 until early 2022 when the ring was busted, online newspaper VnExpress reported.

