At least 25,490 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7- health ministry in Gaza
A total of 25,490 Palestinians have been killed and 63,354 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
At least 195 Palestinians were killed and 354 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
