More than 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - Gaza health ministry

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:39 IST
At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

