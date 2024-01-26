More than 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - Gaza health ministry
At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
