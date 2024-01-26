Britain's King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure -Sun

Left Menu

(Adds details pars 3-12) LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles went into hospital on Friday to have a planned "corrective procedure" to address an enlarged prostate, the Sun newspaper reported.

Britain's King Charles went into hospital on Friday to have a planned "corrective procedure" to address an enlarged prostate, the Sun newspaper reported. The king had arrived at the private London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, and he is expected to stay for two nights, the paper said.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure this week for a benign condition which was common among men over 50. There was no immediate comment on the Sun report. Charles' wife Queen Camilla said ahead of the treatment that Charles was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" with his public engagements postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter, but Charles was keen to share details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a medical check. The state-run National Health Service said there had been a 1000% increase in visits to its webpage giving advice on prostate enlargement since his diagnosis was revealed.

His treatment is one of a series of health blows for the royals in the last week. Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, is still recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

Meanwhile, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer.

