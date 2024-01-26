Left Menu

King Charles 'delighted' that prostate diagnosis is raising public awareness

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:32 IST
King Charles Image Credit: Wikipidea

Britain's King Charles is delighted that news of his treatment for an enlarged prostate is raising public awareness of the health issue, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, confirming he had been admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," the palace said in a statement.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

