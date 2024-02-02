Left Menu

Nine injured in fire triggered by gas leak at Mumbai chawl; three critical

Nine persons, including four women, were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbais Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday. While six of them were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, one each was admitted to Sion hospital, Shatabdi hospital in Govandi and Manek hospital Chembur, said the official.The official said three injured persons, who suffered more than 50 per cent burns, are critical.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 12:37 IST
Nine injured in fire triggered by gas leak at Mumbai chawl; three critical
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Nine persons, including four women, were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas leak in Mumbai’s Chembur area, fire officials said on Friday. Three of the injured persons have suffered more than 50 per cent burns and are critical, they said. The LPG (cooking gas) leak occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said.

A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said.

Nine persons, including four women, in the age group of 17 to 60 suffered burns. While six of them were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, one each was admitted to Sion hospital, Shatabdi hospital in Govandi and Manek hospital (Chembur), said the official.

The official said three injured persons, who suffered more than 50 per cent burns, are critical. While five are stable, a 42-year-old man with minor injuries was discharged from Shatabdi hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

