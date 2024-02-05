Health CS commends Kakamega Prayer Service for realizing Universal Health Coverage

Health CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula joined H.E. President William Ruto for an Interdenominational Prayer Service in Kakamega County and commended the Head of State for leading the charge in realizing Universal Health Coverage, ensuring all Kenyans access quality and affordable healthcare.

Additionally, she seized the opportunity to enlighten congregants on the Social Health Authority. This initiative will replace the 57-year-old National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with the progressive Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The SHIF will enable low-income earners to pay Kshs 300 and receive free medical services at level 1, 2, and 3 facilities. CS Nakhumicha urged congregants to continue submitting their views on the regulations currently under public participation, ahead of the rollout on March 1.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Moses Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Watangula, Bungoma and Vihiga Governors Kenneth Lusaka and Dr. Wilbur Ottichilo, along with several Members of Parliament and other local and national leaders, were also present during the service.

(With Inputs from APO)