28,176 Palestinians killed and 67,784 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza
A total of 28,176 Palestinians have been killed and 67,784 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Some 112 Palestinians were killed and 173 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
