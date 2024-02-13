US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post

The U.S. CDC plans to drop its five-day COVID-19 isolation recommendations under new guidance planned by the agency, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The health agency plans to recommend people who test positive for COVID-19 to take a call on when to end isolation based on their symptoms. People with mild and improving symptoms would no longer need to stay home if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, the report said citing CDC officials familiar with the matter.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

