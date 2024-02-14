Left Menu

Pentagon Chief Austin Fully Recovered and Back in Action After Hospital Release

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday and has resumed his full duties, the Pentagon said.Austin 70 has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer.

Updated: 14-02-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 04:29 IST
Austin (70) has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery. He underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anaesthesia on Monday.

He is expected on Wednesday to host a virtual meeting of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine. He had been scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday for the Ukraine meeting, followed by a quarterly meeting with NATO defence ministers on Thursday. The US ambassador to NATO, Julie Smith, will represent Austin at that meeting instead. In January, Austin was hospitalised for two weeks at Walter Reed after he experienced complications from the surgery. His Walter Reed doctors had said they did not anticipate he would be in the hospital this time for a prolonged period.

