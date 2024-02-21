Left Menu

Load shedding and freight rail remain obstacle despite good progress

Godongwana said the rolling power cuts “disrupt production, operations and livelihoods”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:52 IST
Load shedding and freight rail remain obstacle despite good progress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says although structural reforms have made “good progress”, load shedding and freight rail challenges remain an obstacle.

He was speaking during the Budget Speech held at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday.

“We have embarked on a broad structural reform agenda that aims to address the challenges that have held back our growth.

“This agenda has included areas like electricity, logistics, water, telecommunications and visa reforms. The Budget Review details the good progress that has been made in these areas over the past few years. But, obstacles remain and let me focus on the two largest of these,” Godongwana said.

Godongwana said the rolling power cuts “disrupt production, operations and livelihoods”.

“Reforming the sector will result in long-term energy security. We took the necessary decisions in the past five years and these are bearing fruit. 

“To promote further investments in renewable energy, this budget proposes an increase in the limit for renewable energy projects that can qualify for the carbon offsets regime, from 15 megawatts to 30 megawatts,” he said.

He revealed that in the coming week, the report on the independent review of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations will be released.

“The review was done to inform part of the conditions attached to the debt relief plan. The recommendations will feed into Eskom’s corporate plans to bolster accountability and oversight.

“It is through the combination of private investment in new energy projects, rooftop solar installations and improvements in Eskom’s generation fleet that load shedding will reduce, and reliability and security of supply improve,” he said.

READ | Ramokgopa sets sights on accelerated transmission line expansion

Turning to South Africa’s logistics challenges, the Minister revealed that third-party access to the freight rail network will be introduced by May 2024.

“In ports, a private partner has been secured to upgrade Pier 2 of the Durban Container Terminal. This should increase private investment in equipment, enhance technological capability and improve operational efficiency.

“Government has provided Transnet with a R47 billion guarantee facility to support the entity’s recovery plan and meet its immediate debt obligations.

“Like Eskom, the guarantee comes with conditions. These conditions require Transnet to focus on its core activities, and for the entity to introduce private sector partnerships. This will improve Transnet’s sustainability and support the implementation of the Freight Logistics Roadmap,” Godongwana said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024