Death toll in Spanish building fire rises to 10
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:34 IST
The number of people confirmed to have been killed in a fire that engulfed a residential building in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia has risen to 10, the city's mayor said on Friday.
Earlier, authorities said at least four pople had died and 14 were unaccounted for.
