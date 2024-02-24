Left Menu

Odisha govt issues SoP for hospitals to tackle heat-related emergencies

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 12:55 IST
Odisha govt issues SoP for hospitals to tackle heat-related emergencies
With temperatures soaring unusually in some places in Odisha, the state health department has issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for hospitals to deal with heat-related emergencies, an official said.

The SoP will be implemented at district and sub-district levels from March to July, the official said.

The department has asked hospital authorities to open a control room at the district surveillance unit (DSU) that will function 24x7 with a dedicated phone number shared with all concerned.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) at district and block levels will be kept ready to face the challenges of heat-related emergencies.

According to the SOP, heat-stroke rooms will be opened at various hospitals and health centres, with the availability of air-conditioners and coolers.

Medical colleges and hospitals have been asked to earmark beds as per the anticipated caseload.

Besides, ORS corners will be opened at strategic places such as OPDs, paediatric wards and infectious wards of the health institutions.

ORS, IV fluids, ice packs and other consumable emergency kits will placed in heat-stroke rooms with regular replacements.

Awareness activities will be undertaken at district and sub-district levels to upscale awareness on heat-related illnesses and their prevention using local media, PRI and other groups involving district information public relation officers (DIPRO), the SoP stated.

In case of heat-related illness deaths reported at healthcare facilities, medical officers and epidemiologists will conduct investigations as per prescribed guidelines issued by the Centre, the SOP said.

Further, the department has asked the heads of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), and government medical colleges and hospitals, chief district medical and public health officers and medical officers of municipalities to prepare a brief comprehensive action plan to reduce mortalities due to heat stress disorders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

