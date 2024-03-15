Left Menu

WHO and UNICEF launch free online course to address children’s environmental health

UNICEF and WHO affirm that every child has the fundamental right to grow up in a safe and healthy environment.

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 12:00 IST
WHO and UNICEF launch free online course to address children’s environmental health
"Children's developing bodies are especially susceptible to environmental dangers, and they need our protection," said George Laryea-Adjei, Director Programme Group at UNICEF. Image Credit: Flickr

Recognizing the urgent need to empower all healthcare providers to safeguard children's health amidst the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have collaborated to create a new free online course.

In an era where pollution and climate change are increasingly jeopardizing children's health, development and their future, this course aims to equip healthcare providers with essential knowledge and resources to recognize and mitigate these risks effectively.

“Over a quarter of all disease burden among children under 5 years of age are attributed to adverse environmental conditions,” said Dr Maria Neira, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health. “The need to act is clear: we must prioritize children's environmental health to ensure a healthier future for generations to come.”

This course provides an in-depth exploration of children's environmental health, covering key topics of global concern such as air pollution, climate change, e-waste, lead, pesticides and other hazards affecting children's well-being. Participants will gain valuable insights and practical strategies to enhance their capacity in this critical area of healthcare.

UNICEF and WHO affirm that every child has the fundamental right to grow up in a safe and healthy environment. By prioritizing children's environmental health, we can fulfil this right and safeguard the well-being of every child worldwide.

"Children's developing bodies are especially susceptible to environmental dangers, and they need our protection," said George Laryea-Adjei, Director Programme Group at UNICEF. "Lead poisoning is a devastating example: it can lower IQ and increase violent behaviour. Health workers are on the front lines, safeguarding children from these types of risks."

The course addresses a pressing need within the health sector, where many providers have limited knowledge to recognize, assess and manage environment-related diseases in children. Through tailored training materials and resources, including examples of local initiatives, healthcare professionals will be empowered to better address these challenges in their local contexts.

The WHO/UNICEF partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing children's health and well-being globally, ensuring that healthcare professionals are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

 

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024