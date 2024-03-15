31,490 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
At least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed and 73,439 wounded since Oct. 7 in Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said on Friday.
Some 149 Palestinians were killed and 300 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
