11 new diarrhoea cases reported in Himachal's Hamirpur

PTI | Hamdayet | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:34 IST
With eleven more diarrhoea cases detected here on Saturday, the total number of cases has risen to 426, out of which 400 have recovered so far, officials said. in the Tauni Devi area Chief medical Officer (CMO), Hamirpur, Dr RK Agnihotri claimed that the disease was almost under control and advised the people to take preventive steps like using boiled water.

The official said the administration has been distributing medicines to the affected and has appealed to the people to use boiled water.

A diarrhoea outbreak has been reported in 31 villages of 13 panchayats, including villages Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar, officials said.

This is for the third time in the past 14 months that a diarrhoea outbreak has been witnessed in the Hamirpur district.

In January 2023, about 1,000 people were down with diarrhoea in the Rangas area of Nadaun, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

It returned again the second time in June 2023, affecting 10 panchayats adjoining the Hamirpur town.

