WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

The World Health Organization chief on Monday voiced concern about the Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 18:06 IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization chief on Monday voiced concern about the Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site. "Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

Palestinian health authorities said the Israeli operation has caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire while Israel's military said the site was being used by Hamas leaders.

