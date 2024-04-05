Left Menu

Labourer killed in freak accident in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:24 IST
A 27-year-old labourer was killed in an accident while on duty at Tata Steel works here, a company statement said.

The victim, identified as Bablu Gope, was a contract employee of M/S Abreast Engineering. The accident occurred around 7.40 am, the it said.

He was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

''We are deeply saddened to inform that an accident occurred today (April 5, 2024) at 7:40 am (IST) at LD#1, resulting in the tragic loss of Bablu Gope, aged 27, a contract employee of M/s Abreast Engineering,'' it added.

The incident was promptly reported to relevant authorities, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause, it said.

Tata Steel extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time, it said.

