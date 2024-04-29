Turkey will support Rutte as next NATO chief, ANP News reports
Turkey has decided it will back the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to be NATO's next secretary-general, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday citing NATO diplomats.
Turkey was one of four countries that hadn't yet voiced their support for Rutte as successor to Jens Stoltenberg. Allies including the United States, Britain, France and Germany have already said they backed Rutte.
