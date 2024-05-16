Left Menu

Biden's personal finances little changed in 2023, documents show

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden disclosed a little-changed personal financial situation in 2023, though his book royalties fell and the amount he owed on a home equity loan rose, federal documents showed.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 03:30 IST
Biden's personal finances little changed in 2023, documents show

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden disclosed a little-changed personal financial situation in 2023, though his book royalties fell and the amount he owed on a home equity loan rose, federal documents showed. Biden and his wife Jill Biden reported total assets between roughly $1 million and $2.6 million and liabilities between roughly $350,000 and $850,000, according to an Office of Government Ethics form that lists ranges rather than precise figures.

The White House released the documents on Wednesday. Biden, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in 2024 and the economy's performance has been a top issue for voters. His Republican rival Donald Trump's finances have been in focus amid several legal cases. An earlier tax disclosure showed that the Bidens' income rose 7% to $619,976 in 2023. Trump, who is not a sitting official, has not made a comparable disclosure.

A report covering Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's finances was also released. Harris reported being gifted tickets valued at $1,655.92 to a Beyonce concert by the "Texas Hold 'Em" artist. Biden's liabilities include a mortgage on his personal home carrying a balance between $250,001 and $500,000. The interest rate for the mortgage, which Biden incurred from TD Bank in 2013, is 3.375%.

The president took out a home-equity loan in 2022 with a variable interest rate and a 10-year term, which rose to $100,000 to $250,000 from $15,001 to $50,000. The Bidens earned less than $6,201 in royalties last year from a series of books they have written about their half century in public life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024