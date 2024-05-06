Left Menu

Several people trapped after building collapse in South Africa - media

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:56 IST
Several people were trapped after a multistory residential building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, SABC News reported on Monday, citing the local mayor.

The Western Cape provincial government, which governs the George municipality, said it was monitoring the situation. "At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage," it said in a statement, without saying how many people were under the rubble.

The SABC reported that over 40 people were still trapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

