Left Menu

UNICEF seeks $84.9M to aid children and women in Zimbabwe amid El Niño crisis

The ongoing drought, induced by El Niño, has led to a dire situation in Zimbabwe, particularly affecting children under five, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:32 IST
UNICEF seeks $84.9M to aid children and women in Zimbabwe amid El Niño crisis
Dr. Nicholas Alipui, the acting UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe, emphasized the critical need for a proactive response. Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

UNICEF has launched an urgent appeal for $84.9 million in funding to support essential services for 1.34 million people, including 866,000 children, who are severely affected by the El Niño crisis in Zimbabwe. This appeal is part of a larger, coordinated effort by the United Nations to assist in response to the complex challenges that have intensified due to drought, food shortages, and ongoing public health emergencies like cholera and polio.

The ongoing drought, induced by El Niño, has led to a dire situation in Zimbabwe, particularly affecting children under five, as well as pregnant and lactating women. The lack of water and subsequent food shortages are causing an increase in malnutrition, making children more susceptible to disease and infection. Additionally, the drought has heightened the risk of school dropouts and increased the likelihood of violence, abuse, and exploitation against vulnerable populations.

Dr. Nicholas Alipui, the acting UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe, emphasized the critical need for a proactive response. "Children's access to clean water and sufficient nutrition is severely compromised, endangering their health and their future. This situation demands a preemptive approach to protect the most vulnerable and prevent a further escalation into tragedy," he stated.

UNICEF's response plan focuses on ensuring continuous access to integrated health services, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), nutrition, education, and child protection services. These efforts aim to mitigate the impact of the crisis by reducing child morbidity and mortality, preventing and treating malnutrition, ensuring safe water access, maintaining educational activities, and safeguarding children from harm.

The appeal also includes a component to bolster household resilience to better manage current and future crises. As Dr. Alipui pointed out, "The consequences of the drought are long-term, affecting children's nutrition and overall health well into the next year as household food supplies dwindle."

Continued support from the global community, particularly in funding, will be crucial for sustaining these life-saving interventions and supporting Zimbabwe's recovery from this protracted emergency. UNICEF urges donors to respond generously to this call for assistance to secure a healthier and safer future for Zimbabwe's children and their families.     

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024