One Palestinian killed, eight wounded in Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp

At least one person was killed and eight wounded on Friday in an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said. The Palestinian health ministry said the eight wounded people were in stable condition and receiving treatment at hospitals.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 02:46 IST
At least one person was killed and eight wounded on Friday in an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said.

The Palestinian health ministry said the eight wounded people were in stable condition and receiving treatment at hospitals. Reuters could not immediately confirm their identities. The Israeli military said a fighter jet conducted the strike, a rarity in the West Bank, where violence had been surging long before the Gaza war.

Residents of the refugee camp said a house was targeted. The West Bank is among territories Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want it to be the core of an independent Palestinian state.

