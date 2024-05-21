Left Menu

WHO Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Aid Restrictions Amid Crisis

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for Israel to lift restrictions on aid into Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need to support hospitals as the primary aid route from Egypt has been cut off.

Updated: 21-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:41 IST
The head of the World Health Organization called on Tuesday for Israel to lift restrictions on aid into Gaza saying that the primary pipeline for emergency medical aid into the enclave from Egypt had been cut off.

"At a time when the people of Gaza are facing starvation, we urge Israel to lift the blockade and let aid through. Without more aid flowing into Gaza we cannot sustain our lifesaving support of hospitals," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva.

