Urgent Medical Aid and Fuel Needed in Gaza

The Gaza health ministry has urgently called for the safe entry of fuel and medical aid to Rafah and northern Gaza. They have emphasized the need for setting up field hospitals and the immediate arrival of medical teams to address the pressing humanitarian needs.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:52 IST
The Gaza health ministry called on Wednesday for ensuring safe pathways for the immediate entry of fuel and medical aid to Rafah and northern Gaza, according to a statement carried by Hamas media quoting spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra.

The spokesperson also called for the setting up of field hospitals in these areas and the urgent entry of medical teams.

