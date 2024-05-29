Left Menu

Delhi's Urgent Measures to Prevent Hospital Fires

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an advisory to prevent fire incidents in health facilities following a tragic fire at an East Delhi children's hospital. Health facilities must submit an action taken report and regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment and materials for safety compliance by May 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:04 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an advisory to prevent fire incidents in health facilities here and asked for an action taken report by May 31.

The advisory comes after a fire at a private children's hospital in East Delhi on Saturday night killed six newborns. The civic body has directed the in-charges of all health facilities under its jurisdiction to submit the action taken report. Health facilities are directed to regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms to ensure all are functional, according to the advisory. Material used in construction and furnishing must be audited to identify and replace combustible material with those that are fire resistant, it stated.

