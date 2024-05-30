Left Menu

World Health Assembly Recognizes Progress Towards Pandemic Agreement

Delegates at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva are actively engaged in discussions to advance these critical efforts aimed at fortifying the global response to future pandemics.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has acknowledged the significant strides made by Member States in developing a pandemic agreement and enhancing the International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005) over the past two years. Delegates at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva are actively engaged in discussions to advance these critical efforts aimed at fortifying the global response to future pandemics.

During the assembly, which concludes on 1 June, WHO Member States have committed to:

Finalizing amendments to the IHR (2005)Agreeing on the timing, format, and process for concluding the pandemic agreement.

In the session addressing agenda item 13.4 concerning the draft pandemic agreement, delegates commended the substantial progress achieved by the Member State-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and the Bureau steering the process.

Since its initiation in December 2021, the development of the pandemic agreement aims to establish a global accord to mitigate the adverse health, economic, and social impacts of future pandemics, building upon the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member States emphasized the necessity of a pandemic agreement grounded in principles of equity, sovereignty, and comprehensive preparedness and response, aiming to shield future generations from the repercussions of inevitable pandemics.

Additionally, WHA delegates deliberated on agenda item 13.3, which outlined efforts to negotiate amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) in light of lessons drawn from the global response to COVID-19. Member States emphasized the importance of strengthening and updating the IHR to bolster global health security.

The discussions at the World Health Assembly underscore the collective commitment of Member States to fortify international cooperation and preparedness in the face of emerging health threats, reinforcing the global health architecture for the benefit of all nations.  

