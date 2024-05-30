WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

As the World Health Organization (WHO) marks its 75th anniversary, it unveils an ambitious plan for 2025-2028 to tackle some of the world’s most pressing health issues. This new strategic vision, titled "All for Health, Health for All," seeks to promote global health equity, enhance climate resilience in health systems, and strengthen emergency preparedness and response.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, emphasizes the importance of continued investment in global health. “Despite remarkable progress, health is arguably under more threat now than at any time since WHO’s founding,” he says. “A robust and well-funded WHO is crucial for the world to tackle the numerous health challenges it encounters.”

Significant Achievements and Economic Benefits

From 2018 to 2023, WHO made significant strides in improving global health. For instance, 1.2 billion people now live healthier lives due to reduced risks and improved environments. Additionally, nearly 430 million more people have access to essential health services without financial hardship, and 600 million people are better protected from health emergencies. The economic case for investing in WHO is compelling, with a return of USD 35 in improved health outcomes for every USD 1 invested. However, to continue these efforts and address emerging challenges, WHO needs a total budget of USD 11.1 billion for the 2025-2028 period, with a USD 7.1 billion gap to be filled through voluntary contributions.

Strategic Objectives for a Healthier Future

WHO’s plan for 2025-2028 focuses on three main objectives. The first goal is to encourage good health and overall well-being. This includes addressing social determinants by tackling the root causes of health inequities, enhancing climate resilience by building health systems that can withstand climate impacts and reducing risk factors by combating tobacco use, obesity, and unhealthy diets through prevention and promotion.

The second objective is to provide health services where needed most. WHO aims to strengthen primary health care to ensure universal health coverage, expand the health workforce by training and employing more health workers with a focus on gender equality, and enhance financial protection to reduce out-of-pocket health spending and protect the most vulnerable populations.

The third objective is to protect the world from health emergencies. WHO plans to improve preparedness by strengthening systems to handle health risks from all hazards and ensure rapid response by enhancing surveillance and quick response capabilities to health emergencies.

Transforming for Greater Impact

WHO is also undergoing significant internal transformations to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness. Key initiatives include committing to transparency, efficiency, and accountability through internal reforms, and improving access to health innovations, and ensuring equitable access to health data through the World Health Data Hub. The success of WHO’s ambitious goals hinges on substantial financial support. The total budget needed for 2025-2028 is USD 11.1 billion, with a funding gap of USD 7.1 billion to be covered by voluntary contributions. The expected impact is profound, aiming to save at least 40 million lives by 2028.

Collaboration and Future Goals

The plan includes several high-impact initiatives. Health promotion efforts focus on creating healthier environments and addressing the impacts of climate change. Health services aim to increase access to essential health services and reduce financial hardship. Health protection strategies are centered on strengthening emergency preparedness and ensuring a rapid response to health threats.

Collaboration is central to WHO’s strategy. Engaging with multiple stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and international organizations, WHO aims to build a global health network capable of addressing complex health challenges. To ensure the effectiveness of its initiatives, WHO will use data-driven approaches to monitor progress and adapt strategies as needed. This will involve continuous evaluation and transparent reporting to stakeholders.

The WHO's "All for Health, Health for All" investment case for 2025-2028 outlines a comprehensive plan to improve global health through significant financial support and collaborative efforts. With a clear roadmap and measurable targets, WHO is poised to tackle the most pressing health challenges of our time, ensuring a healthier future for all.