Second Farm Worker in Michigan Tests Positive for Bird Flu
Michigan's health department reported a second farm worker has tested positive for bird flu. The worker received antiviral medications and is recovering from respiratory symptoms after exposure to an infected cow. This case involves a different farm from the one reported on May 22.
Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
Michigan's health department said on Thursday a second farm worker had tested positive for bird flu.
The farmworker was given antiviral medications and was recovering from respiratory symptoms which occurred after direct exposure to an infected cow, the health department said in a statement. Michigan said the worker had been employed at a different farm than the case it had announced on May 22.
