Second Farm Worker in Michigan Tests Positive for Bird Flu

Michigan's health department said on Thursday a second farm worker had tested positive for bird flu.

The farmworker was given antiviral medications and was recovering from respiratory symptoms which occurred after direct exposure to an infected cow, the health department said in a statement. Michigan said the worker had been employed at a different farm than the case it had announced on May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)