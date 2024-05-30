Left Menu

Heat Wave Hits Rajasthan: Five Deaths Reported

The Rajasthan government announced on Thursday that five people have died due to the ongoing heat wave in the state. Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, Director of Public Health, stated the situation is under control and media reports exaggerating the death toll are 'beyond facts.'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:24 IST
Heat Wave Hits Rajasthan: Five Deaths Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Thursday said five people so far have died in the state due to the ongoing heat wave conditions and added that the media reports on rise in deaths due to heatstroke are ''beyond facts''.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said the situation is completely under control in the state despite the intense heat as the medical and health department had already begun the required preparations from March.

''So far, five deaths have occurred due to heat wave in the state,'' Mathur said.

He added that the number of deaths due to heat wave being reported by media are ''beyond facts''.

''Death Audit Committee investigates suspicious deaths due to heat stroke as per the parameters set by the Government of India. According to these parameters, if any death is found to be due to heat stroke, it is certified and its report is sent to Integrate Health Information (IHIP) portal. Only the figures released on the IHIP portal are authentic,'' the officer said.

The officer said that according to medical experts, deaths also occur due to serious diseases and other reasons during extreme heat and as per the protocol, they are not considered to be caused by heat stroke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024