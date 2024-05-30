Left Menu

Third US Dairy Worker Tests Positive for Bird Flu in Michigan

A third U.S. dairy worker in Michigan has tested positive for bird flu, presenting the first case with respiratory symptoms among dairy farm workers. The CDC maintains that bird flu remains a low risk to the public. Michigan plans to start testing dairy farm workers for prior avian flu infections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:42 IST
Third US Dairy Worker Tests Positive for Bird Flu in Michigan
AI Generated Representative Image

A third U.S. dairy worker tested positive for bird flu after exposure to infected cows, and was the first to suffer respiratory problems, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The infection was the second human case in Michigan, which has confirmed more cases of bird flu in cattle than any other state. It also expands the symptoms for human cases, after the two workers who previously tested positive experienced only conjunctivitis, or pink eye, and recovered.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the latest case does not change its assessment that bird flu is a low risk to the general public. Meanwhile, Michigan will soon begin testing dairy farm workers for signs of prior infection with avian flu, a county health official told Reuters.

"We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said in a statement. The ongoing outbreak of avian flu in dairy cattle has affected 67 herds in nine states since March, according to CDC data.

The third worker to test positive reported upper respiratory tract symptoms including cough without fever, and eye discomfort with watery discharge, the CDC said. The patient was given antiviral treatment, is isolating at home, and the symptoms are resolving, CDC said. Household contacts of the patient have not developed symptoms and are being monitored for illness, the agency said.

The worker was employed at a different farm than the previous human case Michigan reported on May 22, the state said. None of the three cases are associated with the others, CDC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024