Devastating Shelling Hits Kharkiv Apartment Building
Russian forces bombarded a five-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage. The number of casualties is still unclear. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov indicated that some residents may be trapped under the debris left by the attack.
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:07 IST
Russian forces shelled a five-storey apartment building on Thursday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, triggering a fire and causing damage, officials said, adding that the number of casualties was being clarified.
Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said residents could be trapped under the rubble left by the strike.
