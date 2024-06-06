Left Menu

Rajasthan Enhances Health Services with AI and Medical Innovations

Rajasthan is set to improve its health services by incorporating medical science innovations and AI technologies. Officials from the Medical Education Department will study advanced practices at AIIMS New Delhi. Additionally, the state is emphasizing environmental conservation with the 'Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan' initiative announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:20 IST
Rajasthan's health services will become more robust and patient-friendly through innovations in medical science and AI technologies, officials announced Wednesday.

A contingent from the Medical Education Department will visit AIIMS New Delhi on June 6 and 7 to study the latest medical innovations and technologies.

Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh stated that these innovations aim to provide quality treatment and convenience to patients and their families in Rajasthan.

Furthermore, on World Environment Day, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the 'Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan' to boost state-wide environmental conservation efforts.

