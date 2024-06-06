Rajasthan Enhances Health Services with AI and Medical Innovations

Rajasthan's health services will become more robust and patient-friendly through innovations in medical science and AI technologies, officials announced Wednesday.

A contingent from the Medical Education Department will visit AIIMS New Delhi on June 6 and 7 to study the latest medical innovations and technologies.

Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh stated that these innovations aim to provide quality treatment and convenience to patients and their families in Rajasthan.

Furthermore, on World Environment Day, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the 'Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan' to boost state-wide environmental conservation efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)