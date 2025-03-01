AIIMS-Rishikesh on Standby for Chamoli Avalanche Rescue and Treatment

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh stands ready to airlift and provide medical treatment to Border Roads Organization (BRO) workers injured in the recent Chamoli avalanche. Dr. Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS-Rishikesh, confirmed the institute's preparedness, stating they are in constant communication with hospitals already treating the injured. The airlift operation is on standby, and AIIMS will deploy it if circumstances demand.

Authorities have so far rescued 47 out of the 55 workers trapped in the avalanche near Mana Village close to Badrinath in Chamoli district. Seven are receiving treatment, and three who sustained severe injuries are reported stable. Rescue operations press on with urgency, as efforts continue to locate and save the remaining eight workers still trapped. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, overseeing the situation, has dispatched helicopter services to support evacuation efforts.

District Magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, detailed that four army helicopters aid in the rescue mission. Of the 55 individuals, 47 have been successfully retrieved from Mana, with seven under medical observation at Joshimath Hospital. Earlier, three critically injured were moved from Mana's Army Hospital to Joshimath's Military Hospital, underscoring the coordinated medical response.

In an aggressive relief drive, 14 more workers were rescued, culminating the total to 47. Chief Minister Dhami surveyed the avalanche-hit zones from the air and personally conversed with the injured at Joshimath. Helicopter services remain pivotal in the coordinated evacuation operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by CM Dhami on the unfolding scenario, as intensified rescue efforts attempt to secure the remaining trapped workers. The Uttarakhand government activated helpline numbers for public assistance, emphasizing their commitment to tackle the crisis efficiently.

For assistance or information related to the avalanche, the Uttarakhand government has shared helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070.

(With inputs from agencies.)