Left Menu

Russia's Guided Bombs Strike Kharkiv: Rising Civilian Casualties

Russia launched three guided bombs at Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, injuring at least six people and damaging private houses. The attack, which included damage to garages and cars, signifies an uptick in hostilities targeting civilian and energy infrastructure. Russian officials deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:11 IST
Russia's Guided Bombs Strike Kharkiv: Rising Civilian Casualties
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia launched three guided bombs at Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday, injuring at least six people and damaging private houses, local officials said. At least two houses were damaged in the attack, and more people may remain under ruble, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. At one site, a fire broke out, and several garages and cars were damaged as well, he added. Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024