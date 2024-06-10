Russia's Guided Bombs Strike Kharkiv: Rising Civilian Casualties
Russia launched three guided bombs at Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, injuring at least six people and damaging private houses. The attack, which included damage to garages and cars, signifies an uptick in hostilities targeting civilian and energy infrastructure. Russian officials deny deliberately targeting civilians.
Russia launched three guided bombs at Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday, injuring at least six people and damaging private houses, local officials said. At least two houses were damaged in the attack, and more people may remain under ruble, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. At one site, a fire broke out, and several garages and cars were damaged as well, he added. Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
