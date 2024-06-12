Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Budget Amid IMF Deal Prospects
Pakistan has released its budget for the fiscal year ending in June 2025, aiming for a 3.6% economic growth rate. Key highlights include a planned fiscal deficit of 6.9% of GDP, total expenditure of 18.9 trillion rupees, and targeted tax revenues of 13 trillion rupees. The country seeks a new bailout deal with the IMF.
Pakistan unveiled its budget for the fiscal year to June 2025 on Wednesday, setting a target of attaining 3.6% economic growth as it looks to secure a new bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Here are some of the highlights from the 2024/25 budget:
GDP/DEFICIT * Targets 3.6% economic growth for 2024/25
* Fiscal deficit seen at 6.9% of GDP for 2024/25 EXPENDITURE
* Total spending estimated to be 18.9 trillion rupees in 2024/25 * Expects debt servicing of 9.8 trillion rupees in 2024/25
* Defence expenditure of 2.1 trillion rupees expected in 2024/25 * Pension payments seen at 1 trillion rupees in 2024/25
REVENUE * Targets total tax revenue of 13 trillion rupees for 2024/25
* Targets total non-tax revenue of 3.5 trillion rupees in 2024/25 (Compiled by Sakshi Dayal)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cosmos Bank Amplifies Tech Spending to Bolster Cybersecurity and Growth
David Seymour Lauds Budget 2024 for Cutting Low-Value Govt Spending
S&P says may raise India ratings if fiscal deficit narrows meaningfully and combined deficit of Centre and states falls below 7 pc of GDP.
India's Fiscal Deficit Improves to 5.6% of GDP in 2023-24
U.S. Inflation Steadies as Consumer Spending Tepid, Fed Rate Cuts in Question