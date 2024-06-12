Dire Warning: WHO Alerts on Sudan's Starvation Crisis

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday there was a "very real risk of mass starvation" in some regions of war-torn Sudan, where conflict has made medical aid broadly unavailable.

"People are dying from a lack of access to essential services and medicines, while there is a very real risk of mass starvation in some regions," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)