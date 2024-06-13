Surprise Crackdown Unveils Shortcomings in Drug De-Addiction Centres

A surprise inspection of various private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu has unveiled 'significant discrepancies' in record-keeping and operational protocols, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Leading a team of officials, additional magistrates Ansuyal Jamwal and Shishir Gupta, under directions from Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, inspected multiple facilities and discovered numerous operational shortcomings. Notably, several centres lacked adequate recreational amenities and counselling services fell below expected standards.

The inspections were comprehensive, involving a police presence as well as representatives from the revenue and health departments. In response to the findings, case files and other documents have been confiscated for further investigation. The district administration plans to issue notices to these centres demanding explanations for the observed deficiencies, reinforcing its stringent stance against the drug menace and commitment to improving rehabilitation efforts for those affected by drug addiction.

