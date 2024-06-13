Left Menu

Surprise Crackdown Unveils Shortcomings in Drug De-Addiction Centres

A surprise inspection of private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu revealed significant discrepancies in record-keeping and operational protocols. The inspections, led by additional magistrates and supported by police and health professionals, uncovered inadequate recreational facilities and poor counselling services. The district administration, committed to combating drug addiction, has seized records for further inquiry.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:34 IST
Surprise Crackdown Unveils Shortcomings in Drug De-Addiction Centres
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A surprise inspection of various private drug de-addiction centres in Jammu has unveiled 'significant discrepancies' in record-keeping and operational protocols, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Leading a team of officials, additional magistrates Ansuyal Jamwal and Shishir Gupta, under directions from Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, inspected multiple facilities and discovered numerous operational shortcomings. Notably, several centres lacked adequate recreational amenities and counselling services fell below expected standards.

The inspections were comprehensive, involving a police presence as well as representatives from the revenue and health departments. In response to the findings, case files and other documents have been confiscated for further investigation. The district administration plans to issue notices to these centres demanding explanations for the observed deficiencies, reinforcing its stringent stance against the drug menace and commitment to improving rehabilitation efforts for those affected by drug addiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024