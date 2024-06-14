Left Menu

Kerala Minister Denied Permission to Aid Kuwait Fire Victims

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was denied permission by the Union Government to travel to Kuwait. The purpose of her visit was to coordinate relief efforts for Keralites affected by a tragic fire that claimed 49 lives, including 23 from Kerala. George waited for hours at the airport for approval.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that she was denied travel clearance by the Union Government to visit Kuwait, intended to aid Keralites hit by a deadly fire incident.

'We merely sought travel permission to support our people affected by this tragedy and to coordinate relief efforts there. This request has been denied,' stated George to reporters on Thursday night.

The fire catastrophe resulted in the deaths of 49 people, including 40 Indians, with 23 hailing from Kerala. The state had planned for George to oversee relief activities, medical treatment for the injured, and the repatriation of the deceased.

George reportedly spent hours at the airport, awaiting approval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

