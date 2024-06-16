Left Menu

Union Health Ministry Introduces New Hospital Referral Guidelines

The Union Health Ministry has issued new interdepartmental referral guidelines for hospitals to improve communication, cooperation, and accountability. The guidelines stress timely referrals for specialized care and require consultant oversight for closing cases. This aims to address inconsistencies and enhance overall patient care quality within medical institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:15 IST
Union Health Ministry Introduces New Hospital Referral Guidelines
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Union Health Ministry has rolled out new interdepartmental referral guidelines for hospitals, aimed at rectifying significant inconsistencies and enhancing accountability within the referral process.

These 'Guidelines for Inter-Departmental Referral (within hospitals)' mandate prompt initiation of referrals whenever patients need specialized care, diagnostic evaluations, or consultations beyond the capacity of the admitting department. Importantly, only consultants are authorized to close referrals after a review process.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Atul Goel, emphasized that well-coordinated referral processes are crucial for high-quality patient care. He noted that challenges like poor communication, vague procedures, and inadequate training adversely impact patient outcomes. The new guidelines also outline roles across professional levels and stress the importance of standardized referral protocols, ensuring continuity of care and training for residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024