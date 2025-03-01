Left Menu

India-EU Trade and Technology Council Boosts Transcontinental Ties

The second India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting was held in New Delhi, underscoring strengthened partnerships in trade, technology, and security between India and the EU. Leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation for resilience and economic stability amidst shifting global dynamics.

EAM S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to transcontinental ties, the second India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting convened on February 28 in New Delhi. The event was marked by the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian ministers, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who jointly chaired the sessions with European counterparts such as Henna Virkkunen and Maros Sefcovic. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The TTC, established by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and von der Leyen in April 2022, serves as a pivotal platform for addressing the confluence of trade, technology, and security challenges. Both India and the EU are large democracies with shared values, and this council highlights their strategic convergence amidst an evolving global landscape. The meeting underscored the importance of economic security and inclusive growth, drawing attention to the mutual benefits of a deepened partnership.

Ahead of this meeting, the first TTC meeting had taken place in Brussels in May 2023, setting the stage for ongoing dialogue and collaboration. The November 2023 virtual meeting reviewed the work of three TTC groups, paving the way for further cooperation. The parties emphasized the potential to strengthen connectivity and drive green technology developments, according to the press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

