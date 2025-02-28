Left Menu

India-EU Trade Accord Gains Momentum Amid Geopolitical Strains

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to expedite negotiations on a free trade pact this year. Despite past delays, both parties aim to enhance cooperation, focusing on industries like pharmaceuticals and technology, while addressing tariff and visa challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:22 IST
India-EU Trade Accord Gains Momentum Amid Geopolitical Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have renewed efforts to finalize a free trade agreement within the year, according to a statement on Friday. The meeting occurs amidst rising geopolitical tensions, highlighting intentions for strengthened ties.

Von der Leyen emphasized the potential for partnership, advocating for an ambitious trade deal encompassing diverse industries like semiconductors and clean energy. The India-EU discussions, revived in 2021, address issues such as investment protection and geographical indicators.

Despite hurdles, including tariffs and visa regulations, both parties see opportunities in collaboration. With two-way trade reaching $137.5 billion, the EU remains India's largest trading partner, signaling benefits of formalizing their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025