China's Drive for EU Trade Harmony

China is actively seeking negotiations with the EU on electric vehicle tariffs and trade. The Chinese commerce ministry is urging the EU to consider industry demands for increased investment cooperation through dialogue. China's anti-subsidy investigations into EU dairy and pork imports continue.

Updated: 20-02-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:59 IST
China is intensifying its efforts to negotiate electric vehicle tariffs and trade with the European Union, according to a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson. The spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to dialogue with the EU during a Thursday briefing.

The Chinese ministry is urging European counterparts to engage with industry pleas for enhanced bilateral investment cooperation. The goal is to foster stronger economic ties through meaningful dialogue and consultation, affirmed the spokesperson, He Yadong.

In addition, China's anti-subsidy investigations into European Union dairy and pork imports remain active. These probes are ongoing as China continues to scrutinize its trade relationships with Europe.

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

