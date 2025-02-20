China's Drive for EU Trade Harmony
China is intensifying its efforts to negotiate electric vehicle tariffs and trade with the European Union, according to a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson. The spokesperson highlighted China's commitment to dialogue with the EU during a Thursday briefing.
The Chinese ministry is urging European counterparts to engage with industry pleas for enhanced bilateral investment cooperation. The goal is to foster stronger economic ties through meaningful dialogue and consultation, affirmed the spokesperson, He Yadong.
In addition, China's anti-subsidy investigations into European Union dairy and pork imports remain active. These probes are ongoing as China continues to scrutinize its trade relationships with Europe.
