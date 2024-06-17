Left Menu

Amul Investigates Centipede Claim in Noida Customer's Ice Cream Tub

A Noida customer claimed to find a centipede in an Amul ice cream tub. Amul promptly requested the product's return for investigation and emphasized its commitment to quality. The Food Safety Department has initiated a probe, while Amul reassures the public of its stringent quality control measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Amul, one of India's leading dairy brands, faces scrutiny after a Noida woman alleged finding a centipede in her ice cream tub. The woman, Deepa Devi, shared a picture of the insect on X, prompting immediate action from Amul and food safety officials.

Amul has requested the return of the ice cream tub for investigation, yet the customer has not complied. The company emphasized its superior quality control and offered reassurances through its ISO-certified plants and rigorous checks. The cooperative also invited the customer to visit its plant.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets products under the Amul brand, expressed regret over the incident and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards. The Food Safety Department has launched a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

