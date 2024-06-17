Amul Investigates Centipede Claim in Noida Customer's Ice Cream Tub

In an unexpected turn of events, Amul, one of India's leading dairy brands, faces scrutiny after a Noida woman alleged finding a centipede in her ice cream tub. The woman, Deepa Devi, shared a picture of the insect on X, prompting immediate action from Amul and food safety officials.

Amul has requested the return of the ice cream tub for investigation, yet the customer has not complied. The company emphasized its superior quality control and offered reassurances through its ISO-certified plants and rigorous checks. The cooperative also invited the customer to visit its plant.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets products under the Amul brand, expressed regret over the incident and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards. The Food Safety Department has launched a probe into the matter.

